Game times announced for 3 Gamecock football games in 2021

The Gamecock football team will be under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off the 2021 football season.

Eastern Illinois will visit Columbia, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SECN+.

Shane Beamer's team will next travel to Greenville, North Carolina to face East Carolina on Saturday, September 11. That contest is set for noon, to be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks' SEC opener on Saturday, September 18, which will take place in Athens against Georgia, will be televised nationally on ESPN and will kick off at 7:00 p.m.