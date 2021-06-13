Gamecocks add commitment on heels of big recruiting weekend

The first big recruiting weekend of the Shane Beamer era ended with some big news.

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson class of 2022 three-star safety Jyvonte McClendon announced his pledge on Twitter Sunday after wrapping up his official visit to Columbia.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound McClendon was recruited to South Carolina by defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

ALSO SEE: Inside the commitment - Jyvonte McClendon

McClendon chooses South Carolina over a host of offers including from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma and Penn State.

McClendon is ranked the No. 33 safety in the country and the No. 68 prospect in Florida.

McClendon is the fifth commitment in South Carolina's 2022 class.