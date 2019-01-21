Jared Cook is officially heading to the Pro Bowl, his current NFL team announced Monday.

Less than a day after former South Carolina player and current New England Patriot Stephon Gilmore clinched a spot in the Super Bowl, another Gamecock alum received a big honor.

Cook had a career year with the Oakland Raiders, compiling 896 yards and six touchdowns this season, both career highs. He also hauled in 68 catches, a career mark as well.

This is Cook's first-career Pro Bowl nod in his second season with the Oakland Raiders. He's been in the league since 2009 spanning four teams and has 425 receptions, 5,464 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Cook was a three-year starter at South Carolina, playing in 36 total games and picking up 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns over his career as a Gamecock.

He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans 89th overall in 2009 by the Tennessee Titans.

The Pro Bowl is this Sunday at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN and ABC.

