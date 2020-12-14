The team is scheduled to report back to campus this week and some clarity should come over the next week on if and when South Carolina will play its final game of the 2020 season.

The Gamecocks seem in-line to go to a bowl game this season in part because of the SEC's large slate of bowl tie ins and not every conference playing this year.

In a very insane year already, it feels a little weird to be typing up bowl projections for a team with two wins, but here we are.

The SEC has nine official bowl tie ins, and potentially 10 if the Gasparilla Bowl selects a team from the SEC, which it can choose between the SEC, ACC and American.

Also see: The latest on the football staff hiring process, names to watch

Right now it seems like the Gasparilla Bowl is the most projected pick with a few other ones around New Year's Day popping up in bowl projections from the national media.

The Gasparilla Bowl would be played the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, at noon on ABC. Another projection has South Carolina in the Liberty Bowl, which is New Year's Eve at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Other projections have the Gamecocks in the Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN) and the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, noon, ESPN).

All of these would most likely mean a mid-tiered Power 5 or good Group of 5 team (or independent) as the opponent.

The full bowl projections from national media outlets:

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Gasparilla Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Liberty Bowl vs. TCU

College Football News: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Colorado

CBS: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Stadium (Brett McMurphy): Gasparilla Bowl vs. Liberty

Also see: Latest on top 50 guard Jazian Gortman

The Gamecocks finished their regular season 2-8, which included a mid-season coaching change and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo finishing the season out as interim.

South Carolina hired Shane Beamer last week officially with his contract set to be approved by the Board of Trustees Tuesday.

Beamer, who's finishing out his duties at Oklahoma (the Sooners play in the Big 12 Title game this weekend) and said he would not coach in South Carolina's bowl game.

What the bowl game would give the Gamecocks is a chance for 15 extra practices—which Beamer said he would watch—before Beamer's full staff is in place.