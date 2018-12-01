SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL Akron (4-7, 2-6 MAC) at South Carolina (6-5, 4-4 SEC) When: Saturday, Dec 1, 2018 - Noon ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250), Columbia, SC Television: SEC Network Alternate (Taylor Zarzour, Cole Cubelic, Dawn Davenport) To access the SEC Network Alternate channel, here are the channel numbers for various providers: DirecTV: 611-1 DISH (National): 596-597 DISH (Hopper): 404.1, 404.2 Spectrum: 385 AT&T Uverse: 608/1608 HD and 609/1609 HD Verizon FiOS: 332 / 832 HD Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Langston Moore) National Radio: XM 389 Odds: South Carolina -29.5, O/U 56.5 Weather: 57 degrees with 90 percent chance of rain at kickoff Event notes: Fans must have Akron game issued tickets and game specific parking passes (unless you have a season parking pass, that will be honored). A free shuttle from Colonial Life lot to the Stadium will be available for fans. Please note Sumter Street will be blocked from Laurel to Senate on Saturday morning due to the annual Christmas Parade. Public parking for the fairgrounds should go to gate 6 or 10. Important Links: Roster | Printable Roster | Schedule/Scores | Scholarship Breakdown | The Insiders Forum | College Football TV Schedule | Redshirt Tracker | Depth Chart

Collyn Taylor: South Carolina's offense has looked darn-near unstoppable the last few weeks offensively and Saturday shouldn't be any different. Akron's defense isn't good and the Zips' offense is inconsistent. The Gamecocks should be really explosive and get out to a fast start while cruising in the second half and getting a lot of freshmen in the game. South Carolina 41, Akron 10 Wes Mitchell: Potential rain in the forecast and a Clemson hangover could threaten to keep this one closer than expected early, but with a veteran offense that's playing with a ton of confidence and momentum, it's hard to see the Gamecocks not putting up a lot of points on a struggling Akron team. South Carolina 41, Akron 16 Michael Beckham: This game is similar to the UT Chattanooga game where USC was able to get a comfortable lead and get playing time for the younger guys. Even with injuries, I think the defense will be able to keep Akron to a lower score, and with the way the Gamecock offense is moving lately, I believe this game will get out of hand early. South Carolina 52, Akron 17 Will Helms: Akron had some high-profile wins early in the year before struggling mightily on offense down the stretch. Even with a bruised and battered defensive unit, South Carolina should be able to shut down the Zips' offensive attack. We should once again see Dakereon Joyner, Deshaun Fenwick and other freshmen still eligible for redshirt. Gamecocks win this one going away. South Carolina 42, Akron 13

** This is the first gridiron battle between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Akron Zips, out of the Mid-American Conference. This game was added to the schedule after both teams had early season contests called off due to weather. The Gamecocks were slated to host Marshall on Sept. 15, but that game was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. The Zips were scheduled to play at Nebraska on Sept. 1, however that game was canceled due to lightning. ** The team was established in 1891 when the school was known as Buchtel College and later became the University of Akron in 1913. In 1926, the athletic teams were named the Zippers after rubber boots manufactured by the B.F. Goodrich Company, which was headquartered in Akron at the time. The name was shortened to "Zips" in 1950. ** The Zips are led by Terry Bowden. Coach Bowden owns a 34-50 mark in seven seasons at Akron. He previously was the head coach at Auburn from 1993-98, where he logged a 2-0 record against South Carolina. His 1996 team was a 28-24 winner in Auburn, while his '97 squad posted a 23-6 win in Columbia. Bowden is the son of the legendary Bobby Bowden, who was the head coach at Florida State from 1976-2009, and the brother of Tommy Bowden, who was the head coach at Clemson from 1999-2008. ** The Mid-American Conference is currently composed of a dozen schools, split into two six-team divisions. The Gamecocks are 8-3 against teams that currently comprise the MAC, but have not faced a MAC opponent since the 2000 season. Ten of the 11 previous matchups with MAC opponents were held at Williams-Brice Stadium, with the exception being the 1975 Tangerine Bowl in Orlando against Miami (O). ** After dropping three of their first four, with all three losses coming to Miami (O), the Gamecocks have won seven-straight games against MAC opponents in a series of games contested between 1977 and 2000. ** Will Muschamp has tied Steve Spurrier's record for most wins in his first three seasons as the Carolina head coach with 21. Coach Spurrier posted a 21-16 record in his first three seasons (2005-07), guiding the Gamecocks to records of 7-5, 8-5, and 6-6, while Coach Muschamp is also 21-16 (6-7, 9-4, 6-5) with two games left on the slate. Muschamp also becomes the first coach in school history to take the team to bowl games in each of his first three seasons. Coach Spurrier's third squad was bowl-eligible, but was not selected to play in a bowl game. Joe Morrison is the only coach to record 20 or more wins in his first three seasons at Carolina Morrison logged a 20-14 mark from 1983-85, going 5-6, 10-2, and 5-6. ** Due to Hurricane Florence which cancelled South Carolina's Sept. 15 contest with Marshall, this is the first time since 1990 that Carolina's final regular season game is not against Clemson. After playing eight-consecutive SEC contests, the Gamecocks will end the 2018 regular season with three-straight non-conference tilts for the first time since joining the league prior to the 1992 season. It's also the Gamecocks' first regular-season game in the month of December since 1987.

