SUMTER, S.C. - As the class of 2020 wraps up and the next crop of top prospects start to pop up, Gamecock Central is hitting the road to bring you the latest on the top players in South Carolina's recruiting territory.

What better place to start than Sumter (S.C.) High, where class of 2021 three-star defensive end Justus Boone is arguably the top prospect in the state of Carolina for his class.