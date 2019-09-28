@GamecockCentral

News More News
Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 5

Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.

Games Collyn Taylor (24-16) Wes Mitchell (25-15) Will Helms (26-14)

Carolina vs Kentucky

Kentucky 24-20

SC 24-20

SC 27-25

Miss St @ Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

NC State @ Florida St

NC State

FSU

Florida State

Virginia @ Notre Dame

Notre Dame

ND

ND

K State @ Ok State

Kansas State

OK State

Kansas State

N Illinois @ Vandy

Vandy

Vandy

Vandy

Iowa St @ Baylor

Iowa St.

Iowa St.

Baylor

Wake @ Boston College

Wake

Wake

Wake

Stanford @ Oregon St

Oregon State

Oregon State

Stanford

Southern Cal @ Washington

Washington

Washington

Washington
Games CJ Driggers (24-16) Michael Beckham (27-13) Chris Clark (27-13)

Carolina vs Kentucky

USC 23 - UK 21

Kentucky 24-23

Kentucky 24-17

Miss St @ Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

NC State @ Florida St

FSU

Florida St

FSU

Virginia @ Notre Dame

ND

Notre Dame

ND

K State @ Ok State

OK State

Ok State

OK State

N Illinois @ Vandy

Vandy

Vandy

Vandy

Iowa St @ Baylor

Iowa St

Iowa State

Iowa State

Wake @ Boston College

BC

Wake

Wake

Stanford @ Oregon St

Oregon St

Oregon St

Stanford

Southern Cal @ Washington

Washington

Washington

Washington
