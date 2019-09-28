@GamecockCentral

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 5
Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.
|Games
|Collyn Taylor (24-16)
|Wes Mitchell (25-15)
|Will Helms (26-14)
|
Carolina vs Kentucky
|
Kentucky 24-20
|
SC 24-20
|
SC 27-25
|
Miss St @ Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
NC State @ Florida St
|
NC State
|
FSU
|
Florida State
|
Virginia @ Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
ND
|
ND
|
K State @ Ok State
|
Kansas State
|
OK State
|
Kansas State
|
N Illinois @ Vandy
|
Vandy
|
Vandy
|
Vandy
|
Iowa St @ Baylor
|
Iowa St.
|
Iowa St.
|
Baylor
|
Wake @ Boston College
|
Wake
|
Wake
|
Wake
|
Stanford @ Oregon St
|
Oregon State
|
Oregon State
|
Stanford
|
Southern Cal @ Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington
|Games
|CJ Driggers (24-16)
|Michael Beckham (27-13)
|Chris Clark (27-13)
|
Carolina vs Kentucky
|
USC 23 - UK 21
|
Kentucky 24-23
|
Kentucky 24-17
|
Miss St @ Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
NC State @ Florida St
|
FSU
|
Florida St
|
FSU
|
Virginia @ Notre Dame
|
ND
|
Notre Dame
|
ND
|
K State @ Ok State
|
OK State
|
Ok State
|
OK State
|
N Illinois @ Vandy
|
Vandy
|
Vandy
|
Vandy
|
Iowa St @ Baylor
|
Iowa St
|
Iowa State
|
Iowa State
|
Wake @ Boston College
|
BC
|
Wake
|
Wake
|
Stanford @ Oregon St
|
Oregon St
|
Oregon St
|
Stanford
|
Southern Cal @ Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
Washington