@GamecockCentral

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 11
Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.
|Games
|Collyn Taylor (52-48)
|Wes Mitchell (65-35)
|Will Helms (64-36)
|
Carolina vs App State
|
App State 28-24
|
South Carolina 31-20
|
South Carolina 22-18
|
LSU @ Bama
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Bama
|
Penn State @ Minnesota
|
Minnesota
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
Iowa @ Wisconsin
|
Iowa
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
Tennessee @ Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
Tennessee
|
Tennessee
|
Kansas State @ Texas
|
Kansas State
|
Texas
|
Texas
|
Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech
|
Virginia Tech
|
Wake
|
Wake
|
Notre Dame @ Duke
|
Duke
|
ND
|
ND
|
Baylor @ TCU
|
Baylor
|
TCU
|
Baylor
|
Wyoming @ Boise State
|
Boise State
|
Boise State
|
Boise State
|Games
|CJ Driggers (59-41)
|Michael Beckham (67-33)
|Chris Clark (68-32)
|
Carolina vs App State
|
USc 31 - ASU 27
|
USC 24-20
|
USC 27-24
|
LSU @ Bama
|
LSU
|
Bama
|
Bama
|
Penn State @ Minnesota
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
Iowa @ Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisky
|
Wisconsin
|
Tennessee @ Kentucky
|
UK
|
Kentucky
|
Tenn
|
Kansas State @ Texas
|
Texas
|
Texas
|
Kansas St
|
Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech
|
Wake
|
Wake
|
Wake
|
Notre Dame @ Duke
|
ND
|
Notre Dame
|
ND
|
Baylor @ TCU
|
Baylor
|
Baylor
|
Baylor
|
Wyoming @ Boise State
|
Boise
|
Boise
|
Boise