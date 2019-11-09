News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 11:06:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 11

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
@GamecockCentral
Established 1998
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.

Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 11
Games Collyn Taylor (52-48) Wes Mitchell (65-35) Will Helms (64-36)

Carolina vs App State

App State 28-24

South Carolina 31-20

South Carolina 22-18

LSU @ Bama

LSU

LSU

Bama

Penn State @ Minnesota

Minnesota

PSU

PSU

Iowa @ Wisconsin

Iowa

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Tennessee @ Kentucky

Kentucky

Tennessee

Tennessee

Kansas State @ Texas

Kansas State

Texas

Texas

Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

Wake

Wake

Notre Dame @ Duke

Duke

ND

ND

Baylor @ TCU

Baylor

TCU

Baylor

Wyoming @ Boise State

Boise State

Boise State

Boise State
Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 11
Games CJ Driggers (59-41) Michael Beckham (67-33) Chris Clark (68-32)

Carolina vs App State

USc 31 - ASU 27

USC 24-20

USC 27-24

LSU @ Bama

LSU

Bama

Bama

Penn State @ Minnesota

PSU

PSU

PSU

Iowa @ Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisky

Wisconsin

Tennessee @ Kentucky

UK

Kentucky

Tenn

Kansas State @ Texas

Texas

Texas

Kansas St

Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech

Wake

Wake

Wake

Notre Dame @ Duke

ND

Notre Dame

ND

Baylor @ TCU

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Wyoming @ Boise State

Boise

Boise

Boise
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}