@GamecockCentral

The Gamecock Club has released updated renderings of the new clubs and loge suites that are part of the Williams-Brice Stadium 2020 project.

The four new clubs also received new names including the 2001 Club (southwest corner), Cockaboose Club (south endzone), Traditions Club (400 level), and Horseshoe Club (100 level).

"We are excited to release these designs to Gamecock fans," said Steve Eigenbrot, Executive Associate Athletics Director for Development and CEO of the Gamecock Club. "We really wanted each of these new spaces to have their own unique look and feel and the feedback we have received has been tremendous."

The Williams-Brice 2020 project improves the gameday experience for over 20,000 fans while providing affordable club seating and access to a climate-controlled area for 8,000 Gamecock fans on gameday.

Additionally, the project will enhance the gameday recruiting experience for prospective Gamecock student-athletes.

South Carolina Athletics will dedicate the increased revenue from sales in new areas to fund future investments and stadium upgrades. These future upgrades will focus on making an impact well beyond the areas improved by this project.

They will include improvements to sound and video systems, restroom and concessions areas. More details about the scope and timeline for these improvements are expected to be released later this year.

For more information visit: TheGamecockClub.com/WBS2020