 GamecockCentral - Gamecock commitment Ryan Brubaker looks forward to future in Columbia
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 06:49:13 -0500') }} football

Gamecock commitment Ryan Brubaker looks forward to future in Columbia

Adam Friedman
Rivals.com

One of Shane Beamer's highest-rated commitments in the 2022 recruiting class is four-star offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker.

In the below video interview, the Cocalico (Pennsylvania) talent talks about South Carolina's start of the season and looks forward to his future in Columbia.

