Gamecock commitment Ryan Brubaker looks forward to future in Columbia
One of Shane Beamer's highest-rated commitments in the 2022 recruiting class is four-star offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker.
In the below video interview, the Cocalico (Pennsylvania) talent talks about South Carolina's start of the season and looks forward to his future in Columbia.
