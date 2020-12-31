It was a struggle of a year on both sides of the ball, but there are a few things that went right for the Gamecocks and good individual performances over the course of the year.

The Gamecocks are done now with their season, and now, it's time to hand out some awards.

Most valuable player: Ernest Jones

This could have gone to two players, but Jones gets the nod since there is a big onus on the middle linebacker to get the defense set up and in the right spot. Jones ended the year with 86 tackles and five tackles for loss.

South Carolina was in games and in some good defensive spots in large part because of Jones.

The Gamecocks will absolutely miss Jones next year and it's a big void to fill for one of the most productive defensive players over the last two seasons at South Carolina.

Honorable mention: JJ Enagbare

Best performance: Jaycee Horn vs. Auburn

Horn's breakout game was against the Tigers, registering just three tackles but picking off two passes, the only two of his career. His two interceptions set the Gamecocks up with good field position. He was arguably the biggest reason South Carolina pulled off the upset over the Tigers, the final win of he season.

Enagbare's two-sack day against the Vols was a coming out party for him that led to an All-SEC season.

Honorable mention: JJ Enagbare vs. Tennessee

Breakout player: JJ Enagbare

Enagbare was the other member of the team who had credentials for defensive MVP, but gets breakout player. Enagbare had a solid first two years but didn't see the bulk of snaps playing behind guys like Aaron Sterling and DJ Wonnum.

This year, his first as a starter, he was one of the best pass rushers in the SEC with 30 tackles (seven for loss) and a team-best six sacks. He's going to be a nice piece up front for Shane Beamer and the rest of the staff after a big junior year.

Honorable mention: Jabari Ellis

Breakout freshman: Jordan Burch

After waiting to get consistent snaps to start the year, Burch looked like a difference maker in the future with 19 tackles and 2.5 for loss. He looked like a talented player and someone to build around as well. He could have had more tackles but was banged up as the year came to an end.



Another freshman defensive lineman also had a great year in his first season in Tonka Hemingway, who finished with 16 tackles, one for loss.

Honorable mention: Tonka Hemingway

Most unheralded player: Keir Thomas

Thomas was an incredibly productive player for four years at South Carolina and came back for at least one more year on campus. He had a great season up front with 32 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and was second on the team with three sacks.

The defensive line struggled at times this season, but Thomas was a reason it wasn't worse.

Honorable mention: Jaylan Foster