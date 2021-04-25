Gamecock DT target looking forward to official visit
Georgia defensive tackle Felix Hixon recently unveiled a pair of his official visits for the month of June, and South Carolina is one of the high three-star's planned stops.
The Peach State product went on the record with GamecockCentral.com during Sunday's Rivals Camp Series in Georgia, where he detailed his relationships with the South Carolina staff and discussed his recruiting process.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news