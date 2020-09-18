In this regular feature, GamecockCentral.com’s Chris Clark is taking questions from subscribers on Gamecock football and recruiting and dishing out detailed answers to everything they want to know.

*See what GamecockCentral.com is all about and what our members have to say*

Get in on this all-day chat!

Already a subscriber? Hit the link below. Not a subscriber? Look below to see how to get 50 percent off a new subscription!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: ASK CHRIS

*** Want to become a subscriber and get all the inside scoop on Gamecock athletics and recruiting? Become a Gamecock insider today!