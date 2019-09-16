Several South Carolina Gamecocks football commitments and targets were named to the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Sunday.

Four-star quarterback commitment Luke Doty is the headliner for the Sandlapper team. Sumter defensive back O'Donnell Fortune and offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker are two other USC pledges selected to the squad.

Abbeville offensive lineman Trai Jones and Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway round out the Gamecock commitments were who chosen.



For the North Carolina squad, South Carolina wide receiver pledge Da'Qon Stewart was named to the roster. Fellow commitments Mohamed Kaba and Michael Wyman were not included to the all-star team.

As for targets, defensive lineman Desmond Evans was also named to the list. USC's staff has remained in communication with UNC pledges Ja'Qurious Conley and Cedric Gray as well.

