University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen's recent statements regarding Will Muschamp's status at South Carolina have featured eye-raising comments, contradictions, and misstatements. In assessing the aftermath, GamecockCentral.com has learned that Caslen's actions have created a condition for the Gamecock football program that has been difficult to manage over the last week. While it is not Caslen's fault that the football program has struggled as of late, his missteps have served to undermine what he – and everyone associated with the university, Muschamp included– wants to see Muschamp do in improving the program. The mistakes also illustrated slip-ups in two areas Caslen said within his first two months on the job that were key for him: choosing his words more carefully, and creating conditions that will enable success.

Many Gamecock fans have asked a fair question: what are the ramifications of this season’s on field results from a recruiting perspective? In taking the temperature of the current class as well as remaining targets, it is clear there is more concern over recent comments than what has happened on the field this year.

Many of South Carolina’s 2020 class commitments participate in a group chat, and family members of prospects also have communication. “All of this is hard on the committed recruits,” one parent told us. “Our family is 100 percent committed to Will Muschamp.” GamecockCentral.com spoke to a source close to one of South Carolina’s currently committed prospects, one projected to graduate in December and projected to enroll early. The source noted “concern” over Muschamp rumors and reports and was asked if the noise was coming from rival recruiters or the media. “I’m talking about what the president said,” the source noted. “Other recruiters don’t speak on [South Carolina]. The article about the buyout is interesting.” The aforementioned prospect is giving consideration to waiting until the later signing day – in February – to ink with a program. It’s something that, according to sources familiar, other prospects in the class have considered. The NCAA’s early signing period begins on December 18, and it has become standard practice in the two cycles of its existence for a coaching staff to ink the majority of its class. South Carolina signed 19 of its 21 prospects from the 2018 class in December, and 19 of 23 from the 2019 crop put pen to paper in December as opposed to February. Another remaining target – a four-star at a position of need – for the 2020 class is one that sources believe South Carolina has lost due to the fallout, with the family expressing specific concerns about recent media reports – not South Carolina’s record. Other committed prospects have indeed fielded calls from rival recruiters, or have discussed the potential of taking other visits in the future in recent days.

