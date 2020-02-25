With the Gamecock football program kicking off spring practice on Wednesday, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp updated the team's injury situation during his pre-spring press conference on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Dreak Davis, who has battled injuries throughout his career, has a stress fracture and is out right now. – stress fracture, is out. He will be deemed "non-contact" but could be cleared for some 7-on-7 during the latter part of spring.



Several players will continue rehabbing ACL injuries; transfer quarterback Collin Hill, true freshman early enrollee linebacker Mo Kaba, plus returning linebacker/fullback Spencer Eason-Riddle and tight end Nick Muse.



Defensive lineman JJ Enagbare and offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum had hip injuries that will have them out for the spring.



Defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson will be out with a subluxed knee that required repair; it's the same condition that sidelined receiver OrTre Smith last season.



Muschamp noted that all of these players should be cleared by April or the beginning of May for the summer strength and conditioning program.

