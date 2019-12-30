Former Colorado State fullback Adam Prentice will join the South Carolina Gamecocks football team in January, he announced on Monday.

One of Colorado State's team captains, Prentice originally walked on to Colorado State's football team in 2015 and took a redshirt. He was awarded a scholarship in the preseason of 2016, but suffered a knee injury and picked up a medical redshirt. He has played in every game for Colorado State the past three seasons



In 2019, Prentice played in 12 games for Colorado State and made two starts, carrying the ball just once.





