Gamecock football pledge Cam Smith making plans for future
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL
Cam Smith, the four-star Gamecock football commitment out of the Palmetto State, was one of several verbal commitments to take his official visit to Columbia last weekend.
The Westwood product took time to speak to GamecockCentral.com after Monday morning's Shrine Bowl practice session.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news