SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING In this series, GamecockCentral.com takes a look at many of the relevant names to know position by position, on South Carolina's 2020 recruiting board. We will examine several prospects, digging into how each race looks to be shaping up, and how each player could have an effect on the Gamecocks' haul this cycle. The series continues with a closer look at the offensive line.



This Florida product was a more recent addition to the Gamecocks' board. An offer was dispensed in conjunction with his recent official visit, one that seemed to put South Carolina in a favorable position. Due to his ranking and his relatively short time atop the board, he may not be as recognizable as some other targets. Nonetheless, he's still one that USC likes.



Will Muschamp has been on Braun for quite some time, and Eric Wolford has recruited him hard ever since he got back on the Gamecocks' staff. It's thought that Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are the main three programs to watch here. Official visits are scheduled to each, and there is some Georgia buzz here lately. Muschamp and Wolford have kept USC in the running and the staff will get its shot with Braun on his official visit weekend to Columbia, which will take place on May 31.



A former (short-lived) USC commitment, the Gamecocks got back on solid ground when Cohen made a return trip to Columbia last month that went very well. He's scheduled to be back at the end of the month, and then for a camp workout with Wolford this summer. Others will make it difficult here, but one has to like where USC stands.



Jernigan still nabs a spot here because Wolford has continued to check in on him periodically. There's no reason to think that Jernigan's status with Auburn will change unless something changes at the program in terms of coaching.

