Projecting which South Carolina Gamecocks football players from the 2019 class will avoid a redshirt this season is a difficult exercise.



The team is set to scrimmage for the first time on Monday afternoon, and the USC staff has not even begun to make determinations on which new players are most likely to help this season. There's a ways to go in preseason camp, and on top of that, the NCAA allows for players to see in action in up to four games while still preserving a redshirt. Then, injures during the season can always bump a player into more action than originally anticipated.



All those factors make it challenging to figure out, yet we take a stab here in this initial edition. For the purposes of this exercise, we'll place fresh Gamecocks into two categories: "more than five games" or "likely to redshirt".

