Gamecock football signee capsule: Dominick Hill
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Florida's Dominick Hill.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Travaris Robinson
Other scholarship offers: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, UCF, West Virginia
Why South Carolina? " know I can come in and help. I just want to go somewhere and help the team and build the team up, where I can be an impact player. I know I can do that at South Carolina. I'm about relationships, I'm a relationships type of guy. If they keep in contact with me, that means they're showing interest in me. Plus, that's an SEC school. So, why not?"