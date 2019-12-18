Gamecock football signee capsule: Eric Shaw
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Alabama's Eric Shaw.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Bobby Bentley
Other scholarship offers: Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Why South Carolina? "I feel so comfortable with coach Bentley and coach Muschamp. I just feel at home at South Carolina. As soon as I was heading back home from my official visit there in June, I told my mom that South Carolina could be the school for me. The more I thought about it, it just felt like a no brainer for me. I just kept thinking about how I felt at home there. I know Auburn is closer to home, but I have never felt as comfortable at any other place like I did at South Carolina."