Gamecock football signee capsule: Jaheim Bell

The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Georgia tight end Jaheim Bell.

Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com.

South Carolina recruiter: Bobby Bentley

Other scholarship offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia

