Gamecock football signee capsule: Jazston Turnetine
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is junior college offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com.
South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford
Other scholarship offers: Arizona, Houston, Missouri, TCU and West Virginia.
Why South Carolina? "I chose them because they showed me they actually cared about me. They went from family to academics. It wasn't much about football. The whole visit was about academics and family. That's my key point. Right now, I need academics, because I'm a JUCO. I need my family. They're three hours away from the house, so that's easy on them."