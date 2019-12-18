Gamecock football signee capsule: Joey Hunter
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Georgia's Joey Hunter.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Travaris Robinson
Other scholarship offers: Auburn, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
Why South Carolina? "They did a great job of recruiting me. They told me about the opportunities I would have at South Carolina. You couldn't find a better situation. I like the steady incline of the program. I feel like they have the best defensive back coach in the country, the best defensive coach in the country, and the closest team in the country. They gel really well."