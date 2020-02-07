South Carolina recruiter: Will Muschamp, Mike Peterson, Travaris Robinson

Other scholarship offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, numerous others

Why South Carolina? "Every visit I took, it felt like a home visit," Burch told the ESPN cameras that were on hand for the announcement. "I love the coaching staff. I love the people there. It's in town. I don't think I could have made a better decision."

Will Muschamp on Burch: "It's a great way to close out our 2020 signing class with Jordan Burch deciding to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina. He is a wonderful person and I'm excited that he will be part of the Gamecock family. We really appreciate his mother, Henri, trusting us and sending her son to the in-state school. Jordan is an explosive athlete, extremely smart and versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can't wait to coach him."