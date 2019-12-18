Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:

The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

South Carolina recruiter: Will Muschamp

Other scholarship offers: Auburn, FSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UNC, NC State, Virginia Tech, among others

Why South Carolina? "There were a few key reasons," Doty explained. "The coaches have always been really, really good to us and they've been there from the beginning. That was actually the very first place we went to on a recruiting visit, so that played a big part of it.

"Another thing was being able to play for my state school. We sat down and talked about some things as a family and I think that was one of the biggest things was having the honor to play for my state and being able to represent my state at South Carolina.

"The third thing I think was being able to get a great education. For what I want to do, they have an excellent program. There are multiple pathways that I can go with it."