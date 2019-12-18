Gamecock football signee capsule: Makius Scott
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Georgia defensive tackle Makius Scott.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com.
South Carolina recruiter: John Scott
Other scholarship offers: Oregon, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Wake Forest
Why South Carolina? "My relationship with Coach Scott is good," said Scott. "I like how he coaches and stuff. I feel like as time goes on, we’ll keep building a good relationship."