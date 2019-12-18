Gamecock football signee capsule: MarShawn Lloyd
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Thomas Brown
Other scholarship offers: Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, LSU, among many others
Lloyd on South Carolina in-home: "It was amazing," Lloyd said of Thursday night's meeting with the coaches. "Coach Muschamp came, Coach Brown came, and the offensive line coach came. It was a definitely a special moment, being able to be with those coaches. I really liked it and enjoyed myself."
Starting off with a 💥‼️— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 18, 2019
He’s the first official member of #GarnetGang20 » @m_lloyd_2 pic.twitter.com/RaJxqWrowd