Gamecock football signee capsule: MarShawn Lloyd

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd.

Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:

South Carolina recruiter: Thomas Brown

Other scholarship offers: Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, LSU, among many others

Lloyd on South Carolina in-home: "It was amazing," Lloyd said of Thursday night's meeting with the coaches. "Coach Muschamp came, Coach Brown came, and the offensive line coach came. It was a definitely a special moment, being able to be with those coaches. I really liked it and enjoyed myself."

