Gamecock football signee capsule: Michael Wyman

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is North Carolina wide receiver Michael Wyman.

Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:

South Carolina recruiter: Bobby Bentley, Bryan McClendon

Other scholarship offers: Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, LSU, among many others

Why South Carolina? "I would say the facilities, the strength and conditioning coach, coach (Will) Muschamp, coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon) have been recruiting me from day one," Wyman told Rivals. "They already have their 2020 quarterback and some other big playmakers already coming in and that played a big role in it too."

