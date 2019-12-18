Gamecock football signee capsule: Mohamed Kaba
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is North Carolina's Mohamed Kaba.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Kyle Krantz, Coleman Hutzler
Other scholarship offers: Clemson, Duke, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia
Why South Carolina? "It just felt different at South Carolina. I only went there twice (pre-commitment), but when I went there and saw practice, I saw the coaches and how they were involved at practice. That pretty much stood out to me. You always want to see how the coaches interact with the players and how they coach, when it comes down to it."