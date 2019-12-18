News More News
Gamecock football signee capsule: O'Donnell Fortune

The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Sumter cornerback O'Donnell Fortune!

Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com.

South Carolina recruiter: Travaris Robinson

Other scholarship offers: Colorado, Elon, Kansas, Syracuse

Why South Carolina? "I've wanted to go to South Carolina since I was little. Once I got that offer, I felt like I was home. I took it and ran with it."

