Gamecock football signee capsule: Rashad Amos
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Georgia's Rashad Amos.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Thomas Brown
Other scholarship offers: Boise State, NC State, Tennessee, Troy, Western Kentucky
Why South Carolina? I just felt like I wanted to play on a bigger platform. I felt like South Carolina, I had an opportunity, just with all their backs leaving. Coach Brown’s a great coach. He made me feel real comfortable and was really engaging with me, keeping up with me on a day to day basis."