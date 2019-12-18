Gamecock football signee capsule: Rico Powers
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Georgia's Rico Powers.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Bryan McClendon
Other scholarship offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss, NC State, Oregon, Tennessee
Why South Carolina? "What really put South Carolina over the top for me was my relationship with the coaches there. They really came on strong in the spring and over the summer. Coach McClendon, Coach Muschamp and how South Carolina recruited me really set them apart. Not only the way they recruited me, but how genuine Coach McClendon is, and I felt he was one of the coaches being real with me."