Gamecock football signee capsule: Trai Jones
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is South Carolina's Trai Jones.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford
Other scholarship offers: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Miami
Why South Carolina? "Coach Wolford acts like my second dad. He can laugh and get serious, says what it is and what it ain't. Me and Coach Muschamp can talk about anything."