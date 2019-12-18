News More News
Gamecock football signee capsule: Trai Jones

The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is South Carolina's Trai Jones.

South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford

Other scholarship offers: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Miami

Why South Carolina? "Coach Wolford acts like my second dad. He can laugh and get serious, says what it is and what it ain't. Me and Coach Muschamp can talk about anything."

