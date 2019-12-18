Gamecock football signee capsule: Vershon Lee
The 2020 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Virginia's Vershon Lee.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford
Other scholarship offers: Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
Why South Carolina? "I liked it a lot, because I was also with somebody that I knew from up north, Jakai (Moore), so it was fun. He was showing me around and I got to see how tight the dudes were and how tight the o-line is. It's like a family. They showed me the weight room, they showed me the school, they showed me everything I needed to see. They showed me about my major and I got to talk to a professor. I really liked the school."