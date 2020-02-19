Following is a look at the full schedule, plus media availability notes. All practices are closed to the public, with a few periods of select practices available for viewing by the media. The spring game is open to the public.

The South Carolina Gamecocks football program will open spring practice on February 26 and end with the annual Garnet and Black Game on April 4, the university announced today.

FULL GAMECOCK FOOTBALL SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE AND MEDIA AVAILABILITY



Tuesday, February 25 Head coach Will Muschamp press conference - 11 am



Wednesday, February 26 Practice #1 - Flex and first three periods open to media



Friday, February 28 Practice #2 - Closed



Saturday, February 29 Practice #3 - Closed (Head coach Will Muschamp available after practice)

Monday, March 2 Offensive players available after team meetings

Tuesday, March 3 Practice #4 - Flex and first three periods open to media (DC Travaris Robinson available after practice)

Wednesday, March 4 Defensive players available after team meetings

Thursday, March 5 Practice #5 - Flex and first three periods open to media (OC Mike Bobo available after practice)

March 8 - 14 Spring Break - No media availability



Tuesday, March 17 Practice #6 - Closed *New offensive assistant coach(es) available after practice)



Wednesday, March 18 Practice #7 - Closed (New defensive assistant coach(es) available after practice)

Thursday, March 19 Pro Timing Day - Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility (Head coach Muschamp and players working out for Pro Day available)

Friday, March 20 Practice #8 - Closed



Saturday, March 21 Practice #9 - Closed Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Head coach Will Muschamp available after scrimmage)

Monday, March 23 Offensive players available after team meetings

Tuesday, March 24 Practice #10 - Flex and first three periods open to media ( DC Travaris Robinson available after practice)

Wednesday, March 25 Defensive players available after team meeting

Thursday, March 26 Practice #11 - Flex and first three periods open to media (OC Mike Bobo available after practice)

Saturday, March 28 Practice #12 - Closed Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Head coach Will Muschamp available after scrimmage)

Monday, March 30 Offensive players available after team meetings

Tuesday, March 31 Practice #13 - Closed Wednesday, April 1 Defensive players available after team meetings

Carolina Calls with Will Muschamp - 7 pm from Wild Wing Café in the Vista



Thursday, April 2 Practice #14 - Closed

Saturday, April 4 Garnet & Black Spring Game, SEC Network plus - 1 pm Coach Muschamp & selected players available