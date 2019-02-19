The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder debuted in the 2020 Rivals100 as the nation's 13th-best prospect regardless of position.

The Midlands standout has collected a variety of quality offers during the recruiting process, with Alabama the most recent to have jumped on board. Burch's recruitment has been subject to a heated recruiting battle between in-state programs Clemson and South Carolina.

The rising senior impressed the Rivals.com team with his performance at the Future 50 event earlier this year.

"Burch has a great frame, he is a big athlete and he flashed violent hands," said Rivals.com's Chad Simmons. "Working through the drills he showed bend, flexibility and power, then he used all that during the one-on-one session to win reps."

