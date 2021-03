The second South Carolina player today has hit the transfer portal.

GamecockCentral has confirmed Jalyn McCreary is in the transfer portal after two seasons at South Carolina.

McCreary battled injuries almost all year, playing in 17 games and averaging 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.

He joins Trae Hannibal as the second Gamecock today to hit the portal.