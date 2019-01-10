Frank Martin announced Thursday on his call-in show guard TJ Moss will redshirt and be out the rest of the season after having surgery on his foot this week.

One of South Carolina's freshmen is done for the year and will officially redshirt.

"TJ's done for the year," Martin said on the show. "He'll be around as a freshman next year."

Moss is averaging 6.3 points per game and started three games before going down with the foot injury. He also missed the start of the season with a similar injury.

A point guard, he will likely see his minutes go to Tre Campbell, who's started the last five games with Moss in and out of the lineup.

Moss is at all of the games with a cast on his foot and rolling around on a scooter.

“He’s upbeat. He’s not down about it," Campbell said of Moss. "I talk to him everyday; he’s always with me. We really haven’t talked about it. I know that’s something he probably doesn’t want to talk about; I know he’s probably hurt about it. He's always been upbeat everyday. I haven’t seen anything different.”

Martin did update Justin Minaya's status as well, saying things are progressing but not at the rate Minaya or the team maybe had hoped they would.

Minaya went down at the end of November when he had a serious knee injury and had surgery Martin said at the time would keep him out a minimum of about six weeks.

When he injured his knee in practice, it subluxed and the cartilage around the knee loosened a little bit.

"When that happens, it's like spraining something and it's a little loose. it hasn't tightened up the way anybody would have liked it to," Martin said on his show. "That just comes with strengthening...he's in good spirits."

Minaya's missed the last nine games after surgery but is moving around without crutches now and only with a brace on his knee.

The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0 SEC) take on Missouri Saturday at 1 p.m.