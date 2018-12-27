"Baseball was my first love but the last several months have been tough," Roth said, in part. "It was getting harder to go to the field every day, forcing myself through the workouts and the preparations needed to be successful. Ultimately, I'm burnt out. My head is no longer 'in it' and it's showed through my play and what kind of teammate I've been. I've always said that when baseball stopped being fun, I would stop playing. Well, here we are..."

The two-time national champion announced Thursday in a heartfelt Instagram post that he's retiring from the game.

Former South Carolina All-American Michael Roth has thrown his last pitch.

Roth was a key figure in South Carolina's run to three straight College World Series Finals when the Gamecocks won the title in both 2010 and 2011.

He completed his Carolina career with 26 wins to just six losses with a 1.91 ERA in 354.1 innings pitched.

Roth was drafted by the Angels in the ninth round of the 2012 draft.