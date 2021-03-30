South Carolina guard Trae Hannibal has entered the transfer portal, GamecockCentral has confirmed.

Hannibal is the first Gamecock to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The in-state guard and former top 150 prospect in the Gamecocks' 2019 recruiting class came in and saw inconsistent playing time over his two seasons in Columbia.

Hannibal played in 46 games over his career with no starts, averaging 14.4 minutes per game for his career.

This season he averaged six points, 3.2 rebounds, two assists and 2.1 turnovers in 16.6 minutes per game. He missed one game this year, at Mississippi State, with Frank Martin saying at the time he gave Hannibal the day off.

Hannibal, who is originally from Hartsville, was a four-star prospect.

This news comes two days after Keyshawn Bryant announced his decision to declare for the NBA draft while not hiring an agent, leaving the door open for his return.