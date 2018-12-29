SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Despite a lackluster showing in the Belk Bowl, the Gamecocks escaped relatively injury free.

Will Muschamp said Jaycee Horn had a shoulder injury but should be fine moving forward. Horn went down early in the second half and did not return to the game after staying on the ground for a while with the training staff attending to him.

Horn missed two games before Saturday's bowl with an ankle injury as well.

Rico Dowdle injured his groin at the end of the first half and Muschamp said he should also be fine heading into the offseason.

Dowdle limped off the the field before the end of the half and did not return to the game.

Steven Montac had an infected tooth, Muschamp said, and couldn't go in the game. Muschamp said the coaches tried to numb the tooth but Montac wasn't available in the second half.

Shi Smith also left the game for a little bit with a knee injury and return to the game. Dennis Daley missed one series as well but wasn't out for long.

Other Gamecocks that didn't not play after injuries suffered earlier in the season are: D.J. Wonnum, OrTre Smith, Jamyest Williams, Javon Charleston, Eldridge Thompson, Nick Harvey, J.T. Ibe, Jovaughn Gwyn, Danny Fennell.

The Gamecocks lost to the Virginia Cavaliers 28-0 Saturday in the Belk Bowl.