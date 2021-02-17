In more ways than one, the recruiting process eventually came full circle for offensive lineman Colin Henrich.

His father, Chuck Henrich, played in the trenches for South Carolina in the 1990s. Prior to a head coaching change in Columbia, the three-star lineman held a verbal offer from the Gamecocks and worked out at a summer camp session with former line coach Eric Wolford.

With limited space in the 2021 class, things up in the air with the staff, and other options available, it looked like Henrich could have been ticketed elsewhere as the process played out during the cycle.

Then Shane Beamer was hired as the Gamecock football head coach. By the end of his own journey, Henrich saw that taking a preferred walk-on opportunity with South Carolina - where he wanted to be all along - was the best fit for him.