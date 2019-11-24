"I've been here since second grade, so to be able to graduate with all my classmates, all the memories that you make, it's something that you never forget. I wish this wasn't my last game."

"I love football, so to go out with a bang, I love it man," Goodman said. "Three interceptions. That doesn't happen every day. I'm just blessed."

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back snagged three interceptions for the first time in his career as Hammond defeated Laurence Manning 49-21 Friday night to win the SCISA 3A State Championship for the third straight year.

Goodman's next game will be at the University of South Carolina where he will join the football program next season as a preferred walk-on, intentions he announced on Twitter late last month.



Goodman has worked hard to improve his game during his time at Hammond to put himself in a position for that opportunity.

"I think my film study is better," Goodman said. "I used to not watch film as much, but I've invested in the film room and it's helped me out a lot. And I've been training with my dad. There's no one better to help me train, so that also helps."

South Carolina fans are certainly familiar with Goodman's dad. Andre Goodman was a four-year letterman at South Carolina from 1998-2001 when he collected four interceptions, 86 tackles and 20 pass deflections in his career and was named All-SEC as a senior.

Goodman went on to play 10 years in the NFL where he had 19 career interceptions after being selected in the third round by the Detroit Lions.

The younger Goodman is grateful to have his dad's experience to lean on in his own football career.

"Not everyone can say their dad played in the NFL, so I'm just blessed to have that opportunity to talk to him every day about how I can get better or what it's like in the NFL or how I can get better every day, what it's like in college, what to expect," Goodman said. "It's just great to have it in the house."

As for his decision to become a Gamecock? Goodman says that was an easy one.

"I've always been a Gamecock," Goodman said. "I've up wanting to play for the Gamecocks, especially since my dad went there. I'm just trying to follow in his footsteps; I'm trying to be even better than him, honestly. Coach Muschamp is a great coach and he made it feel like a family vibe, so I just had to go there."