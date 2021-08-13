Gamecock lineman hits portal

Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes is in the portal, GamecockCentral confirmed, and will not be part of South Carolina's offensive line this year.

A day after losing a player to the transfer portal, another South Carolina player hit it Friday morning.

Rhodes started at guard in 2019 but initially opted out in 2020 before rejoining the team. He didn't play last season and was taking second-team reps in the open portion of practice Tuesday.

He's the second Gamecock to enter the portal since camp began a week ago with cornerback Karon Prunty hitting it Thursday as well.

The Gamecocks will practice at 3:05 p.m. Friday and scrimmage Saturday. Shane Beamer is scheduled to speak to the media Saturday night after practice.