Gamecock men's hoops MTE set

Each season the Gamecocks play in a tournament during non-conference play, and it appears things are already set for next season.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein the Gamecocks will play in a multi-team event (MTE) in Asheville, North Carolina with two of the other three teams already set.

Along with the Gamecocks, the field is expected to including Minnesota and Western Kentucky with the fourth and final team still to be determined, according to Rothstein.

South Carolina is 2-0 all-time against Minnesota but hasn't played the Gophers since 1978. The Gamecocks have played Western Kentucky seven times in the programs' histories with.

They're 6-1 all-time against the Hilltoppers with the last meeting coming in 2010, an 87-85 Gamecock win.

Minnesota is coming off a 14-15 year where it missed the tournament and moved on from head coach Richard Pitino while Western Kentucky will be in year six under Rick Stansbury and coming off a NIT appearance.