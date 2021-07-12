Gamecock MLB Draft Central

As the draft continues Monday and Tuesday afternoons, keep track of all the goings on during the draft below.

South Carolina already had one 2021 signee plucked Sunday night in the first round of the draft and the Gamecocks will try to survive the remaining 19 rounds over the next two days while trying to get the bulk of their recruiting class together.

The MLB Draft is in full swing and the next 48 hours will go a long way in shaping what the Gamecocks' 2022 roster will look like.

Cooper Kinney, infielder

Team: Tampa Bay Rays

Round, pick number: 1 (Competitive Balance), 34 overall

Slot value: $2,148,100

Year: High school senior

2021 stats: .480/.539/.990, 10 HR, 50 RBI, 12 BB, 12 SO, 115 PA

The skinny: Kinney entered draft week as the Gamecocks' highest-rated incoming player and it was not a shock to see him as the first player with South Carolina ties go off the board. Kinney's stock skyrocketed this spring as a hit-first, lefty batting infielder who could settle at either second or third base professionally.

He's told the Tampa Bay Times he is planning on signing professionally and bypassing college baseball, meaning the Gamecocks are losing what would be a day one starter in the infield.

Brett Kerry

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Round, pick number: 5, 141

Slot value: $390,400.

Year: Junior

2021 stats: 5-1, 2.15 ERA, 54.1 innings, 84 strikeouts, 10 walks

The skinny: Kerry is the first South Carolina pitcher taken, having been the Gamecocks' best arm all year. He'll sign a professional deal and leave a big void in South Carolina's pitching rotation after being one of the best arms statistically in recent years.

Brady Allen

Team: Miami Marlins

Round, pick number: 5, 149

Slot value: $360,800

Year: Junior

2021 stats: .276/.375/.516, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 34 walks, 50 strikeouts

The skinny: Allen was the team's offensive leader and hit at the top of the order. He finished second on the team in average and made the offense tick; when he struggled the offense tended to as well. He'll have to cut down on strikeouts, but Allen hit over .400 with runners in scoring position.

Thomas Farr

Team: Cincinnati Reds

Round, pick number: 5, 150

Slot value: $357,100

Year: Junior

2021 stats: 3-7, 3.87 ERA, 83.2 innings, 90 strikeouts, 38 walks

The skinny: Farr was one of the Gamecocks' frontline guys, starting the year as the No. 1 in the rotation. Walks were part of some struggles for him but he didn't get the run support needed in most of his starts, but has an elite fastball and can have a good professional career as his breaking ball develops.

Current players, signees remaining in Baseball America's top 500 (* denotes signee): SS/RHP Michael Braswell, No. 112; RHP Brannon Jordan, No. 186; LHP Julian Bosnic, No. 193; C/1B Wes Clarke, No. 247; OF Thad Ector*, No. 326; RHP Andrew Baker*, No. 394; RHP Hunter Parks*, No. 396; RHP Andrew Peters, No. 461; 1B/3B, Vytas Valincius*, No. 486

MLB Draft schedule

Monday: Rounds 2-10, 1 p.m. (MLB.com)

Tuesday: Rounds 11-20, Noon (MLB.com)

Draft tracker can be found here.