Gamecock NFL Draft Preview
The highly anticipated 2022 NFL Draft kicks off later tonight at Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas Strip. The festivities are set to begin at 8 pm and will air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. While Gamecock fans are unlikely to hear any former players in tonight's first round, there are still a few former players that are set to be drafted by the end of the weekend. Let's take a look at each player's likely draft position and some potential landing spots.
DE Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare
Kingsley Enagbare is all set to bet the first Gamecock to hear his name off the board this weekend. The 6'4" 268 lb defensive end, had some early season hype to perhaps go in the first round, but most mock drafts now project him in the 2nd or 3rd and some mocks even have him sliding to the 4th round. NFL.com defines Enagbare as a "good backup with potential to become a starter". Scouts like his length and strength, but say he is lacking the explosiveness of elite starters at this position. He only ran a 4.87 40-yard dash at the combine, which is still impressive for most of the population at his size, but not elite by NFL standards. It is impossible to project where he might end up in the later rounds, but some have suggested the Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, or Eagles as likely landing spots.
RB Kevin Harris
The only other player that is expected to be drafted by most projections is thick-bodied RB Kevin Harris. Harris certainly has the body to project as an NFL back, but his production took a bit of a hit this past season, hurting his draft stock a bit. NFL.com compared him to former 49ers RB Carlos Hyde who ran with a similarly bruising style but rarely ran away from defenses in the open field. Harris is likely to hear his name sometime in rounds 4-6, and could really make a push for some carries if he lands in the right situation. He is unlikely to become an every-down back in the modern NFL due to his seeming lack of pass-catching production, but he can certainly fill a "hammer" role in an RB room seeking a 1st and 2nd down back that will earn the difficult yards. One suggested landing spot for Harris in mock drafts was the San Francisco 49ers, who have been known to churn through several backs with their run-focused offense. It is certainly possible that the 49ers could get the most out of Harris' potential.
RB Zaquandre White
After a breakout season in 2021, RB Zaquandre White also opted to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. While it's unclear if White will be drafted late or signed as a free agent, his skill set translates well to an NFL backfield. If he landed with a team that made sure to use him in their short passing game, White could carve out a meaningful role. White also has shown a willingness to contribute on Special Teams, which can help him stick to an NFL roster. White, unfortunately, did not get a chance to run at the combine, but his shiftiness and explosiveness have still been noticed by NFL Scouts. If White is to be drafted, it's likely to be in the 5th round or later. One mock showed White going to the Cleveland Browns, which has a pretty crowded backfield, so perhaps he should hope for a different option if he hopes to break into a consistent role.
Other Names To Watch
There are a few other names that could find themselves drafted in the 7th round or are likely to sign as an UDFA in the days following the draft. All-American S Jaylen Foster has beaten the odds at every turn of his career thus far, and we won't be surprised at all if he finds a way to stick with a team in the NFL. TE Nick Muse has NFL size at 6'5" 259. Muse struggled a bit with injuries throughout his career, but if he can stay healthy at the right time, it's possible he could solidify a position with an NFL team through camp this summer. Keep an eye out for South Carolina's all-time points leader K Parker White, while White is unlikely to be drafted, NFL teams are always looking for consistency at the kicking position, and few have had the college production that White had. Other draft-eligible players include DT Jabari Ellis, LB Damani Staley, DE Aaron Sterling, and LB Spencer Eason-Riddle.