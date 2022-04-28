Gamecock NFL Draft Preview

The highly anticipated 2022 NFL Draft kicks off later tonight at Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas Strip. The festivities are set to begin at 8 pm and will air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. While Gamecock fans are unlikely to hear any former players in tonight's first round, there are still a few former players that are set to be drafted by the end of the weekend. Let's take a look at each player's likely draft position and some potential landing spots.

DE Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare

Kingsley Enagbare is all set to bet the first Gamecock to hear his name off the board this weekend. The 6'4" 268 lb defensive end, had some early season hype to perhaps go in the first round, but most mock drafts now project him in the 2nd or 3rd and some mocks even have him sliding to the 4th round. NFL.com defines Enagbare as a "good backup with potential to become a starter". Scouts like his length and strength, but say he is lacking the explosiveness of elite starters at this position. He only ran a 4.87 40-yard dash at the combine, which is still impressive for most of the population at his size, but not elite by NFL standards. It is impossible to project where he might end up in the later rounds, but some have suggested the Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, or Eagles as likely landing spots.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaW5nc2xleSBFbmFnYmFyZSYjMzk7cyA5Mi41IFBhc3MgUnVzaCBH cmFkZSBpbiAyMDIxIGlzIHRoZSBoaWdoZXN0IGJ5IGFuIFNFQyBFZGdlIHJ1 c2hlciBzaW5jZSAyMDE4IPCfkqo8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ggdmlhIEA1Mmtpbmdz bGV5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WOTZtNVROUlBqIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVjk2bTVUTlJQajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgRHJhZnQg KEBQRkZfQ29sbGVnZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q RkZfQ29sbGVnZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5MDQxNTgzMTc1ODUwMzkzOD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

RB Kevin Harris

The only other player that is expected to be drafted by most projections is thick-bodied RB Kevin Harris. Harris certainly has the body to project as an NFL back, but his production took a bit of a hit this past season, hurting his draft stock a bit. NFL.com compared him to former 49ers RB Carlos Hyde who ran with a similarly bruising style but rarely ran away from defenses in the open field. Harris is likely to hear his name sometime in rounds 4-6, and could really make a push for some carries if he lands in the right situation. He is unlikely to become an every-down back in the modern NFL due to his seeming lack of pass-catching production, but he can certainly fill a "hammer" role in an RB room seeking a 1st and 2nd down back that will earn the difficult yards. One suggested landing spot for Harris in mock drafts was the San Francisco 49ers, who have been known to churn through several backs with their run-focused offense. It is certainly possible that the 49ers could get the most out of Harris' potential.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZ+PLPCdn4/wnZ+R8J2fliDwnZCY8J2QgPCdkJHwnZCD8J2Qkjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FtZWNvY2tGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2FtZWNvY2tGQjwvYT4mIzM5O3MgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZXZvaGFycmlzMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2V2b2hhcnJpczE8L2E+IGxlYWRzIHRoZSBTRUMgaW4gcnVz aCB5YXJkcyDimqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xVSXdjc1BH TEoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MVUl3Y3NQR0xKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFNFQyBOZXR3b3JrIChAU0VDTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TRUNOZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xMzM2MzY1NzkxNjY3NzY5 MzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjA8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

RB Zaquandre White

After a breakout season in 2021, RB Zaquandre White also opted to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. While it's unclear if White will be drafted late or signed as a free agent, his skill set translates well to an NFL backfield. If he landed with a team that made sure to use him in their short passing game, White could carve out a meaningful role. White also has shown a willingness to contribute on Special Teams, which can help him stick to an NFL roster. White, unfortunately, did not get a chance to run at the combine, but his shiftiness and explosiveness have still been noticed by NFL Scouts. If White is to be drafted, it's likely to be in the 5th round or later. One mock showed White going to the Cleveland Browns, which has a pretty crowded backfield, so perhaps he should hope for a different option if he hopes to break into a consistent role.

Other Names To Watch