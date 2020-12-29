It was a struggle of a year on both sides of the ball, but there are a few things that went right for the Gamecocks and good individual performances over the course of the year.

The Gamecocks are done now with their season, and now it's time to hand out some awards.

Most valuable player: Kevin Harris

This is a no-brainer. The Gamecocks rode Harris every single game and it led to him becoming the first back in the program to eclipse 1,000 yards since Mike Davis did it in 2013.

Harris finished as one of the best backs in the SEC, winning the regular season rushing title, and finishing second in touchdowns (15) and yards per carry (6.2). The Gamecocks were in games later in the season in large part because of him and there's no other player really close to earning offensive MVP honors.

Honorable mention: Shi Smith

Best performance: Kevin Harris vs. Ole Miss

Harris put up a historically good game against the Rebels, becoming the first SEC player since at least 2000 to rush for at least 240 yards and five touchdowns in a game.

Harris went for 243 yards, the fifth-most ever in a game at South Carolina, and a school record five scores. He was a big reason why the Gamecocks were even in the game, ultimately a 59-42 loss, but it was one of the best rushing performances ever at South Carolina.

Shi Smith also had a great day in the season opener, putting up 140 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches.



Honorable mention: Shi Smith vs. Tennessee

Breakout player: Nick Muse

This award is going to Muse in large part because Kevin Harris can't win all of them and Muse had a stellar season coming off an ACL tear. Muse had a great season for the Gamecocks, putting up 425 yards on 30 catches and scoring once.

The only other tight ends since 2000 with at least 30 catches and 425 yards are Jared Cook (2013) and Hayden Hurst (2016 and 2017).

His best game was an eight-catch, 131-yard performance against Georgia.

Honorable mention: Kevin Harris

Breakout freshman: Luke Doty

Is there any other freshman who could win it? Doty was met with a lot of fanfare entering the season and had to wait until game eight to really get his shot. He came in against Missouri and immediately sparked the offense with his arm and ability to run the ball.

Doty finished completing 60.6 percent of his 71 attempts and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt with a 109.3 rating. He threw for two scores and three picks.

Doty also rushed 41 times for 91 yards, but that includes sack yardage.

Honorable mention: Jakai Moore

Most unheralded player: Sadarius Hutcherson

It's always a good thing when offensive linemen don't get talked about much, but Sadarius Hutcherson had a great final season at South Carolina. Hutcherson was the anchor of an offensive line that was largely in flux this year.

Hutcherson started every game at left guard and was one of the highest-graded linemen in the SEC in terms of PFF grades. Without him, the offensive line would have struggled even more, and the Gamecocks needed him to be semi-competitive this season.

Honorable mention: Deshaun Fenwick